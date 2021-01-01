AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 7 4700GE
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 4700GE (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
Ryzen 7 4700GE +3%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3853
Ryzen 7 4700GE +16%
4468
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2703
Ryzen 7 4700GE +3%
2780
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19264
Ryzen 7 4700GE +9%
20907
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +2%
1185
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +13%
7342
6486
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
