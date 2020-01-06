Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 7 4700U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 7 4700U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H against the 2 GHz Ryzen 7 4700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +46%
3907
Ryzen 7 4700U
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +40%
19739
Ryzen 7 4700U
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +10%
1171
Ryzen 7 4700U
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800H +65%
7022
Ryzen 7 4700U
4246

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 20x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

