AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +23%
4209
3411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2649
Ryzen 5 4600G +2%
2713
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +10%
19030
17305
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
