We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 4800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1140 vs 1023 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 25 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer - released 10-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +10%
1250
Ryzen 3 5300U
1141
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +128%
10692
Ryzen 3 5300U
4699
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +10%
2649
Ryzen 3 5300U
2405
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +87%
19170
Ryzen 3 5300U
10244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +13%
1154
Ryzen 3 5300U
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +80%
6646
Ryzen 3 5300U
3692

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 26x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 8
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800HS
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 7 4800HS?
