AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1140 vs 1023 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 25 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 10-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +10%
1250
1141
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +128%
10692
4699
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +10%
2649
2405
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +87%
19170
10244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +13%
1154
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +80%
6646
3692
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|384
|TMUs
|28
|24
|ROPs
|7
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
