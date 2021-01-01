AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1188 vs 802 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +34%
493
367
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +152%
4226
1674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +24%
2665
2144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +132%
19149
8238
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +50%
1210
809
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +155%
7164
2814
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
