We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 4800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1188 vs 802 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +152%
4226
Ryzen 5 3550H
1674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +24%
2665
Ryzen 5 3550H
2144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +132%
19149
Ryzen 5 3550H
8238
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +155%
7164
Ryzen 5 3550H
2814

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 21x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Ryzen 7 4800HS?
