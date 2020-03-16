AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +10%
492
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +109%
4209
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +7%
2649
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +67%
19030
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +13%
1202
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +78%
7779
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
