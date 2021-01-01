AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 5 5600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 5600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 1188 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
493
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4226
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2665
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19149
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1210
Ryzen 5 5600HS +14%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +20%
7164
5953
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
