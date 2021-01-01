Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 5 5600U

AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 4800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1341 vs 1171 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS
1212
Ryzen 5 5600U +12%
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +42%
10545
Ryzen 5 5600U
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS
1148
Ryzen 5 5600U +15%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +20%
6961
Ryzen 5 5600U
5784

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 23x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 448 448
TMUs 28 28
ROPs 7 7
TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800HS
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

