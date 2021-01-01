AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1341 vs 1171 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1212
Ryzen 5 5600U +12%
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +42%
10545
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2607
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1148
Ryzen 5 5600U +15%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +20%
6961
5784
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|448
|TMUs
|28
|28
|ROPs
|7
|7
|TGP
|10-45 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1