Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 4800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1174 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS
2645
Ryzen 5 5600X +29%
3419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS
19148
Ryzen 5 5600X +18%
22629
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS
1191
Ryzen 5 5600X +39%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS
7172
Ryzen 5 5600X +18%
8474

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 299 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i7 10750H
2. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i7 9750H
3. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
5. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i7 10875H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Intel Core i5 10600K
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Intel Core i7 10700

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 4800HS?
EnglishРусский