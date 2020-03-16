AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1174 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Ryzen 5 5600X +20%
591
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4225
Ryzen 5 5600X +4%
4381
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2645
Ryzen 5 5600X +29%
3419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19148
Ryzen 5 5600X +18%
22629
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1191
Ryzen 5 5600X +39%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7172
Ryzen 5 5600X +18%
8474
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
