AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +39%
480
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +133%
4119
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +22%
2596
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +127%
18868
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +43%
1188
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +121%
7521
3406
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 10850H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i9 9980HK and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Intel Core i5 10210U and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H