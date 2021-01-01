Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 7 3800X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 7 3800X

AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop) against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3800X and 4800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1305 vs 1181 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS
4272
Ryzen 7 3800X +20%
5109
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS
19241
Ryzen 7 3800X +23%
23684
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS
1181
Ryzen 7 3800X +12%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS
7431
Ryzen 7 3800X +15%
8535

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Ryzen 7 3800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 399 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 39x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 105 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1065G7 vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
2. Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
3. Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
4. Core i7 10850H vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
5. Core i9 9980HK vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
6. Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 3800X
7. Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 3800X
8. Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 7 3800X
9. Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Ryzen 7 3800X
10. Core i7 10700F vs Ryzen 7 3800X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Ryzen 7 4800HS?
EnglishРусский