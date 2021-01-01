AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop) against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 35 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1305 vs 1181 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
487
Ryzen 7 3800X +4%
508
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4272
Ryzen 7 3800X +20%
5109
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2654
Ryzen 7 3800X +4%
2757
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19241
Ryzen 7 3800X +23%
23684
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Ryzen 7 3800X +12%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7431
Ryzen 7 3800X +15%
8535
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|399 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
