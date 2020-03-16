AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +3%
492
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +8%
4209
3907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2649
Ryzen 7 4800H +1%
2676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19030
Ryzen 7 4800H +4%
19739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +3%
1202
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800HS +11%
7779
7022
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
22 (78.6%)
6 (21.4%)
Total votes: 28
Сompetitors
- Core i7 1065G7 and Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Core i7 10875H and Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Core i7 10510U and Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Core i7 1065G7 and Ryzen 7 4800H
- Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4800H
- Core i7 10850H and Ryzen 7 4800H
- Core i5 10300H and Ryzen 7 4800H
- Core i5 10210U and Ryzen 7 4800H