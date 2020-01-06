AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +10%
467
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +97%
3072
1563
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +10%
2582
2342
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +121%
17130
7749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
687
Ryzen 3 4300U +42%
975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +56%
4784
3073
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
