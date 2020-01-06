AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.85 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3081
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2554
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17029
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5094
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|March 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.85 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
