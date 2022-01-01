AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 3 5425U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
- Newer - released 2-years later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1239
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2606
Ryzen 3 5425U +7%
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +78%
17266
9682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6468
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
