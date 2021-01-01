Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4800U or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 4800U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1266 vs 1145 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U
3129
Ryzen 5 3600 +15%
3588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +2%
2644
Ryzen 5 3600
2604
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U
17414
Ryzen 5 3600 +3%
17934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U
1154
Ryzen 5 3600 +12%
1290
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U
5964
Ryzen 5 3600 +13%
6757

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 36x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 7 4800U
2. Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4800U
3. Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 7 4800U
4. Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 7 4800U
5. Core i7 10510U or Ryzen 7 4800U
6. Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 5 3600
7. Core i7 10700K or Ryzen 5 3600
8. Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 5 3600
9. Core i5 10600 or Ryzen 5 3600
10. Ryzen 5 3600XT or Ryzen 5 3600

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 7 4800U?
EnglishРусский