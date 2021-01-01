AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
38
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
66
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1266 vs 1145 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +1%
480
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3129
Ryzen 5 3600 +15%
3588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +2%
2644
2604
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17414
Ryzen 5 3600 +3%
17934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1154
Ryzen 5 3600 +12%
1290
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5964
Ryzen 5 3600 +13%
6757
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
