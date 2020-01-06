AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 739 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3081
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +5%
2554
2429
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +20%
17029
14173
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
733
Ryzen 5 4600HS +48%
1083
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5094
Ryzen 5 4600HS +25%
6345
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
