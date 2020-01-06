Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4800U or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 4800U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 739 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +20%
17029
Ryzen 5 4600HS
14173
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U
5094
Ryzen 5 4600HS +25%
6345

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 30x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Ryzen 7 4800U?
