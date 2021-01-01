Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 4800U or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 4800U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 1-year later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +20%
3129
Ryzen 5 5500U
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +25%
17414
Ryzen 5 5500U
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 21x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 4800U and Core i7 10750H
2. Ryzen 7 4800U and Core i7 1065G7
3. Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 7 4800H
4. Ryzen 7 4800U and Core i7 10875H
5. Ryzen 7 4800U and Core i5 1135G7
6. Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 3500U
7. Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 4600H
8. Ryzen 5 5500U and Core i5 1135G7
9. Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 3550H
10. Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 3 4300U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 4800U?
EnglishРусский