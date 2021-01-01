AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 25 vs 54 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1154 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Ryzen 5 5600H +11%
536
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3285
Ryzen 5 5600H +13%
3718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2641
Ryzen 5 5600H +17%
3082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17457
Ryzen 5 5600H +5%
18389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1176
Ryzen 5 5600H +18%
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6008
Ryzen 5 5600H +15%
6882
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
