AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 4800U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 25 vs 54 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1154 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U
3285
Ryzen 5 5600H +13%
3718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U
2641
Ryzen 5 5600H +17%
3082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U
17457
Ryzen 5 5600H +5%
18389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U
1176
Ryzen 5 5600H +18%
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U
6008
Ryzen 5 5600H +15%
6882

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 33x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 4800U?
