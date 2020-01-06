AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
467
Ryzen 5 5600U +8%
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3081
3068
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2554
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17029
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5094
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|March 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
