AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 5625U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1418 vs 1161 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1228
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9702
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2601
Ryzen 5 5625U +17%
3031
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +14%
17039
14988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1153
Ryzen 5 5625U +22%
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +14%
6445
5651
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1