We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700U and 4800U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 831 vs 739 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +106%
3054
Ryzen 7 3700U
1484
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +28%
2560
Ryzen 7 3700U
1999
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +136%
16939
Ryzen 7 3700U
7188
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +80%
5025
Ryzen 7 3700U
2794

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 7 3700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 23x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or Ryzen 7 4800U?
