AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 831 vs 739 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +36%
467
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +106%
3054
1484
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +28%
2560
1999
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +136%
16939
7188
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
733
Ryzen 7 3700U +13%
826
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 4800U +80%
5025
2794
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
