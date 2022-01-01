Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 3 3100

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3100
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
AMD Ryzen 3 3100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1161 points
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +37%
1514
Ryzen 3 3100
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +159%
14112
Ryzen 3 3100
5444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +35%
3296
Ryzen 3 3100
2433
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +110%
24735
Ryzen 3 3100
11762
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +35%
1580
Ryzen 3 3100
1168
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +91%
9689
Ryzen 3 3100
5061
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 April 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 7 5700G?
