We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 894 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +48%
1535
Ryzen 3 3200G
1035
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +274%
14241
Ryzen 3 3200G
3812
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +194%
8863
Ryzen 3 3200G
3013

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 September 30, 2019
Launch price 359 USD 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a
Ryzen 3 3200G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Ryzen 7 5700G?
