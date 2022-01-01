Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4350G and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1127 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +133%
14112
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
6050
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +117%
24735
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
11379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1700 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units - 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 12

