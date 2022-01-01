Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 971 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +49%
1514
Ryzen 5 2600
1014
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +98%
14112
Ryzen 5 2600
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +46%
3296
Ryzen 5 2600
2264
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +86%
24735
Ryzen 5 2600
13272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +62%
1580
Ryzen 5 2600
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +77%
9689
Ryzen 5 2600
5459
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 September 11, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
3. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
4. Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
5. Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
8. Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 7 5700G?
Promotion
EnglishРусский