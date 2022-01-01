AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 971 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +49%
1514
1014
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +98%
14112
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +46%
3296
2264
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +86%
24735
13272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +62%
1580
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +77%
9689
5459
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|September 11, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1