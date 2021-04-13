AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1309 vs 922 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +41%
582
414
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +181%
5551
1974
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9495
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +43%
1330
928
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +137%
8725
3676
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1