AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 3400GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 3400GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 927 points
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +41%
3296
2331
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +173%
24735
9073
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +69%
1580
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +195%
9689
3287
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Picasso
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|704
|TMUs
|32
|44
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|11
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|8
