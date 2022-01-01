Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 3400GE: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 3400GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400GE and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 927 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 35 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +41%
3296
Ryzen 5 3400GE
2331
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +173%
24735
Ryzen 5 3400GE
9073
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +195%
9689
Ryzen 5 3400GE
3287
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 3400GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 September 30, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Picasso
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 11

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 45-65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 11
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 512 704
TMUs 32 44
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units - 11
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a
Ryzen 5 3400GE
1.746 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 8

