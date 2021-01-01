AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
44
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
469
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3501
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +9%
1296
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +32%
8683
6564
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|-
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
