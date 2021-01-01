Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +9%
1296
Ryzen 5 3600
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +32%
8683
Ryzen 5 3600
6564

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels - 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i7 10750H
2. Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i7 1065G7
3. Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 7 3700X
4. Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i7 10700K
5. Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i5 10600K
6. Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i3 10100
7. Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i5 10500
8. Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i5 10600
9. Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i5 10300H
10. Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 5 3600XT

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 7 5700G?
EnglishРусский