AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1278 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +13%
1514
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +47%
14112
9619
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +23%
3296
2687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +34%
24735
18450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +23%
1580
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +38%
9689
7020
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|16
