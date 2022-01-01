Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 11-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +7%
1580
Ryzen 5 5500
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +21%
9689
Ryzen 5 5500
7998
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Cezanne
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 7 5700G?
