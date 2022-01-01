AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 11-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +7%
1580
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +21%
9689
7998
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|-
