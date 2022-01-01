Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 5600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 5600

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
AMD Ryzen 5 5600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600 and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +31%
14075
Ryzen 5 5600
10712
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +1%
3279
Ryzen 5 5600
3243
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +14%
24706
Ryzen 5 5600
21740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G
1491
Ryzen 5 5600 +4%
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +22%
9469
Ryzen 5 5600
7743
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G
3. Ryzen 7 5700G and Core i5 12400
4. Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 9 6900HX
5. Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 7 5700X
6. Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 5600X
7. Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 7 3700X
8. Ryzen 5 5600 and Core i3 12100
9. Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 7 5700X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Ryzen 7 5700G?
Promotion
EnglishРусский