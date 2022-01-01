AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1515
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +31%
14075
10712
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +1%
3279
3243
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +14%
24706
21740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1491
Ryzen 5 5600 +4%
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +22%
9469
7743
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|24
Cast your vote
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5