We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1369 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +10%
1514
Ryzen 5 5600H
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +41%
14112
Ryzen 5 5600H
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +10%
3296
Ryzen 5 5600H
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +43%
24735
Ryzen 5 5600H
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +15%
1580
Ryzen 5 5600H
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +59%
9689
Ryzen 5 5600H
6087
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Cezanne
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5700G?
