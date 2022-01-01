AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1369 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 54 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +10%
1514
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +41%
14112
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +10%
3296
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +43%
24735
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +15%
1580
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +59%
9689
6087
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|16
