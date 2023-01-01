Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 7500F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7500F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7500F are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
The "iGPU" and "Power Efficiency" have a minor impact on the NanoReview Score for desktop CPUs.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7500F and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G
1499
Ryzen 5 7500F +21%
1818
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G
13930
Ryzen 5 7500F +1%
14065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Value for money

Enter the current prices of the CPUs and click "Calculate" to determine which one has a better value-to-performance ratio.
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 7500F

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 July 23, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 45-65 W (configurable) 65 W
Socket AM4 AM5
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 5 7500F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7500F or Ryzen 7 5700G?
