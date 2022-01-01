Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 7 2700X: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 7 2700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700X and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1549 vs 1088 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +37%
1523
Ryzen 7 2700X
1113
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +38%
14049
Ryzen 7 2700X
10186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +35%
3298
Ryzen 7 2700X
2451
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +40%
24757
Ryzen 7 2700X
17627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +43%
1564
Ryzen 7 2700X
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +28%
9446
Ryzen 7 2700X
7377
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 7 2700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 April 19, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 45-65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 85°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Ryzen 7 5700G?
