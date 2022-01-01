AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 7 2700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1549 vs 1088 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +37%
1523
1113
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +38%
14049
10186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +35%
3298
2451
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +40%
24757
17627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +43%
1564
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +28%
9446
7377
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|April 19, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|85°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
