AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1340 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +12%
1514
1357
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +1%
14112
13923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +20%
3296
2748
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +5%
24735
23465
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +17%
1580
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +2%
9689
9497
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|16
