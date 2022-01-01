AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 7 3800XT VS AMD Ryzen 7 5700G AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3800XT and 5700G Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Newer - released 9-months later

Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800XT – 65 vs 105 Watt

16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1352 points

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 7 3800XT

General Vendor AMD AMD Released April 13, 2021 July 7, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Zen 2 Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 38x 39x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors 10.7 billions 3.8 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 45-65 W 105 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 - GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz - Shading Units 512 - TMUs 32 - ROPs 8 - TGP 15 W - Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 24 24