Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 7 4700GE: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 7 4700GE

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 4700GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700GE and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1482 vs 1156 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 35 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +23%
5508
Ryzen 7 4700GE
4468
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +30%
1509
Ryzen 7 4700GE
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +19%
7695
Ryzen 7 4700GE
6486

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 7 4700GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 7 5700G
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 5700G
3. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 7 5700G
4. AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Ryzen 7 5700G
5. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 7 5700G
6. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Ryzen 7 5700G
7. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 7 4700GE
8. AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Ryzen 7 4700GE
9. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE or Ryzen 7 4700GE

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE or Ryzen 7 5700G?
EnglishРусский