AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 7 4700GE
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 4700GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1482 vs 1156 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +18%
582
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +23%
5508
4468
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2780
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20907
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +30%
1509
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +19%
7695
6486
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1