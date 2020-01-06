Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 3 2200U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 3 2200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1165 vs 707 points
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 15 vs 25 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +308%
6158
Ryzen 3 2200U
1509

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 3 2200U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2020 January 8, 2018
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 25x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 10-25 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200U or Ryzen 7 5700U?
