AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year later
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1178 vs 845 points
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +52%
1260
831
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +361%
9016
1956
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +43%
2618
1825
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +306%
16125
3972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +39%
1175
843
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +293%
6165
1569
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Lucienne
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.94 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|192
|TMUs
|32
|12
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|3
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|8
