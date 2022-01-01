Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 3 3250U

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 5700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1178 vs 845 points
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +361%
9016
Ryzen 3 3250U
1956
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +43%
2618
Ryzen 3 3250U
1825
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +306%
16125
Ryzen 3 3250U
3972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +293%
6165
Ryzen 3 3250U
1569
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Lucienne Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.94 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 10-25 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 3
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 512 192
TMUs 32 12
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units - 3
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a
Ryzen 3 3250U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 8

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 5 5500U
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 11300H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 1235U
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 1240P
6. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Core i5 1135G7
7. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Ryzen 5 5500U
8. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Celeron N4020

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Ryzen 7 5700U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский