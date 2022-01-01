Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 5700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1178 vs 951 points
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +18%
1265
Ryzen 5 3400G
1071
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +88%
9051
Ryzen 5 3400G
4823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +11%
2631
Ryzen 5 3400G
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +74%
16275
Ryzen 5 3400G
9380
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +64%
6243
Ryzen 5 3400G
3817
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Lucienne Picasso
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 10-25 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 11
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 512 704
TMUs 32 44
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units - 11
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a
Ryzen 5 3400G
1.746 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 7 5700U?
