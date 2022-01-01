Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 5 3450U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 3450U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3450U and 5700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1178 vs 775 points
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +183%
9051
Ryzen 5 3450U
3195
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +34%
2631
Ryzen 5 3450U
1965
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +138%
16275
Ryzen 5 3450U
6831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +153%
6243
Ryzen 5 3450U
2470
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 3450U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Lucienne Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 10-25 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a
Ryzen 5 3450U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3450U or Ryzen 7 5700U?
