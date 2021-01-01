AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1150 vs 802 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
368
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1702
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2137
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8096
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +44%
1171
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +105%
5826
2841
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1