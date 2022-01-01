AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
65
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 25 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1265
Ryzen 5 3600 +3%
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9051
Ryzen 5 3600 +5%
9546
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +1%
2631
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16275
Ryzen 5 3600 +10%
17875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1185
Ryzen 5 3600 +7%
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6243
Ryzen 5 3600 +17%
7317
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Lucienne
|Matisse
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
