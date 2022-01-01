Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 5600G

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 5700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1178 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
1265
Ryzen 5 5600G +18%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
9051
Ryzen 5 5600G +25%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
2631
Ryzen 5 5600G +22%
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
16275
Ryzen 5 5600G +23%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
1185
Ryzen 5 5600G +28%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
6243
Ryzen 5 5600G +23%
7663
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Lucienne Cezanne
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Intel Core i7 1185G7
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Intel Core i5 11300H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i5 12400F
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 7 5700U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский