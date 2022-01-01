Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 5700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1178 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
1265
Ryzen 5 5600X +23%
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
9051
Ryzen 5 5600X +32%
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
2631
Ryzen 5 5600X +29%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
16275
Ryzen 5 5600X +36%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
1185
Ryzen 5 5600X +38%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
6243
Ryzen 5 5600X +32%
8222
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Lucienne Vermeer
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

