AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 25 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1178 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1265
Ryzen 5 5600X +23%
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9051
Ryzen 5 5600X +32%
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2631
Ryzen 5 5600X +29%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16275
Ryzen 5 5600X +36%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1185
Ryzen 5 5600X +38%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6243
Ryzen 5 5600X +32%
8222
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Lucienne
|Vermeer
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
