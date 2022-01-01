Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 5 6600U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 6600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600U and 5700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600U – 25 vs 28 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1483 vs 1178 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
1260
Ryzen 5 6600U +18%
1485
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
1175
Ryzen 5 6600U +25%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U
6165
Ryzen 5 6600U +22%
7512
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 6600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Lucienne Rembrandt
Socket FP6 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP 10-25 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a
Ryzen 5 6600U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600U or Ryzen 7 5700U?
