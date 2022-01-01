AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600U – 25 vs 28 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1483 vs 1178 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1260
Ryzen 5 6600U +18%
1485
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9016
Ryzen 5 6600U +9%
9802
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2618
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16125
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1175
Ryzen 5 6600U +25%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6165
Ryzen 5 6600U +22%
7512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Lucienne
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
