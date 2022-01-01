Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 5700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Lucienne Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

