AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 25 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1265
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9051
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2631
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16275
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1185
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6243
6570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Lucienne
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
