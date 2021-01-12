AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1420 vs 1150 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9141
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2662
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +14%
3024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16662
16670
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1167
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +22%
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +2%
6075
5979
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
