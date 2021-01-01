Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 7 3750H

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 5700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1159 vs 864 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +97%
9249
Ryzen 7 3750H
4695
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +73%
5832
Ryzen 7 3750H
3377

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price - 1100 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 10
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Ryzen 7 5700U?
