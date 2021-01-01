AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1159 vs 864 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +32%
1253
951
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +97%
9249
4695
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2087
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8290
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +34%
1141
849
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +73%
5832
3377
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
